Despite Rakhi on Sunday This Year, Ferns N Petals Providing Same Day Delivery

By Sponsored Post

Ferns N Petals is a pioneer in the field of online gifting websites. Over the years, they have carved a niche for themselves in the online market while maintaining the quality of their products, customer interaction, social expression and impeccable delivery service. By offering a wide range of gifts, flowers, cakes, and personalized items, etc. at a varied range of price they try to make all the festivals and special occasions for their customers joyous and extraordinary. For expanding their reach to every nook and corner of the country and worldwide, they offer delivery services to a number of cities in India and abroad.

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Indian festival that holds great significance in the Hindu religion. Ferns N Petals very well understands the importance of Raksha Bandhan in India and therefore, offers a wide collection of Rakhis, sweets, and Rakhi gifts on this occasion and delivers them in India and abroad. Ranging from Kundan Rakhi to American Diamond Rakhi, Bracelet Rakhi to Pearl Rakhi, there are a plethora of Rakhis available on their website that you can select and order online according to your budget and requirement.

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 26th August. As the festival of Raksha Bandhan is approaching, the online demand for rakhi is increasing at a high rate. With the busy lifestyle, the online Rakhi shopping is a great opportunity to order rakhi online and gifts at an affordable price range from the comfort of home. The pain of being miles away from your siblings on Raksha Bandhan can also be eased by getting rakhi delivered to their doorstep as a token of your love through the swift and reliable delivery services. It happens often amidst the busy schedule that we forget to wish our loved ones or send them gifts on their special occasions that fills our heart will extreme guilt. Ferns N Petals understands the importance of friends and family in your life. That’s why they have decided to provide same day Rakhi delivery service on 26th August 2018 (Sunday) in both India and abroad. In case, you forget to order rakhi for your brother and cousins in advance, you can still make this occasion special for them. You can place the order on Ferns N Petals online portal on the very Day of Raksha Bandhan before IST 4 PM and get rakhi delivered to the doorstep of your brother through their same-day delivery service before the end of the festive celebration.

The exclusive same-day Rakhi delivery by Ferns N Petals will not only save you from the last-minute hassles but also help you celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan with your far residing brother and cousins in a great manner. This facility will enhance the essence of this sibling festival and make it memorable for you and your sibling.