Home Business

IKEA looking at West Bengal as sourcing hub: State Finance Minister Amit Mitra

Mitra, addressing the concluding session of a two-day MSME conclave, said IKEA has decided to source Rs 2,000-crore worth bamboo and natural fibre from India.

Published: 22nd August 2018 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

IKEA

The logo of IKEA is seen outside its under construction store in Hyderabad, India, July 18, 2018. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Swedish furniture retail company IKEA has evinced interest in sourcing products from West Bengal, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra today said.

The multinational retail chain recently opened its first store in India at Hyderabad.

Mitra, addressing the concluding session of a two-day MSME conclave, said IKEA has decided to source Rs 2,000-crore worth bamboo and natural fibre from India.

"West Bengal is a big producer of bamboo.

People from IKEA came to meet me and had detailed discussions on their interest in the state," he said, without divulging details.

The minister said the state government has set a target for creating one lakh entrepreneurs in the next two years.

Talking of bank finance to MSMEs, Mitra said the aim is to provide loans worth Rs 80,000 crore to the segment in the next two years, adding, the government would explore the possibility of roping in state cooperative banks for this purpose.

The target set for the current fiscal is Rs 50,000 crore, he said.

The West Bengal government has earmarked 2,000 acres of land for setting up 30 MSME industrial parks across the state.

During the conclave, entrepreneurs were able to clinch export orders worth Rs 113 crore, Mitra said.

Several MoUs were signed for promotion and export of handicraft, leather, apparel, and gem and jewellery products of the state, he said.

The government has also inked two MoUs with the NSE and the BSE to help MSMEs migrate to the IPO level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IKEA India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Manafort 'disappointed' by verdict: Attorney Kevin Downing
First video game featuring Nazi symbols released in Germany
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games