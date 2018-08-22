Innovation drives the survival instinct in the business eco-system

By Sponsored Post

NEW DELHI: Innovation is the key to get a competitive edge and survival instinct in a business eco-system. It is essential for future managers to innovate to be relevant across industries.

Themed around ‘Embracing Innovation’, International Management Institute (IMI) New Delhi concluded its 7th edition of its Annual Management Conclave, Conventus’ 2018.

Taking the legacy ahead with the idea of innovation across industries, the conclave witnessed the participation of 55+ industry stalwarts and practitioners as speakers from HR, Analytics, Economy, Finance, Marketing, Strategy, Operations, CSR and Entrepreneurship.

Gracing the inaugural address, Mr. Rupinder Goyal, Global CIO- Tata Communications said, “Embracing innovation is accepting how the world is changing and how innovation is bringing differentiation with creativity which can be achieved by starting small, evolve and build bit by bit”.

The existential threat to traditional financial institutions, Advent of Face recognition technology and Machine Learning for Marketing practices, the re-calibrating strategy of economic institutions, Usage of Chatbot and analytics in people management by HR practitioners, collaboration & inclusion - nurturing innovation in startups ; The conclave had confluence of thoughts and experience of industry stalwarts on ‘Embracing Innovation’

Prof. Siddharth Varma, Dean Academics, IMI New Delhi urged the students to innovate as it is not confined to only an organization or job title. An individual needs to innovate at his personal capacity to grow and sustain in a competitive environment.

The speakers of the conclave included Mr. Balaji Vishwanathan, CEO, Invento Robotics; Ms. Neelima Khetan, Group CSR Head, Vedanta Resources; Mr. Rajeev Ranjan, VP- Business Transformation at Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited; Dr. S P Sharma- Chief Economist & Principal Director of Research- PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Ms. Simmi Dhamija, Global Head Transformation at Tech Mahindra; Dr. Anuradha Balaram, Ex-Economic Advisor, Government of India; Mr. Amit Kurhekar, Senior Technology Manager, Procter & Gamble; Ms. Bhavna Kapur, Director (Marketing Communications of Plus one Degrees), HCL-Technologies; Mr. Kapil Gandhi, Associate Director- EY India; Mr. Bhrigu Joshi, Director HR, MakeMyTrip; Mr. Abhay Kapoor- Sr. HR Leader, India Operations (North), Amazon; Mr. Deepit Purayastha, cofounder and Chief Strategy Officer, Inshorts; Mr. Saket Modi, Co-Founder & CEO, Lucideus; Mr. Nakul Kumar, co-founder & COO, Cashify, to name a few.

IMI New Delhi delightfully announced its association with Gabon Special Economic Zone as its title sponsor, powered by Panasonic; Kaolin tech, RPSG, Kent RO as its co-sponsor and NTPC Ltd as other sponsors. The college expressed its deep gratitude and thanked the sponsors for being extremely supportive.

The conclave concluded with a valedictory session by Mr. I. S. Jha, Chairman & MD, Power Grid Corporation enlightening the students on how the companies survive in the eco-system through innovation. It is not a phase but a lifelong cycle which needs to be followed throughout.

The event ended on a positive and hopeful note where the success of Conventus 2018 was celebrated, and the IMI fraternity was looking forward to a greater and grander Conventus 2019.

