Jet Airways, Bangkok Airways announce expansion of codeshare agreement 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Full-service carrier Jet Airways and Bangkok Airways today announced an expansion of their codeshare agreement to open up more destinations for passengers in Thailand, Vietnam and India.

The announcement comes at a time when Jet Airways is facing financial woes and deferred announcement of its quarterly results.

A codeshare flight is marketed by one carrier and operated by another.

The aim of codeshare agreements between airlines is to provide passengers with a wider choice of destinations.

Under the expanded codeshare agreement, Jet Airways will place its marketing code on Bangkok Airways flights beyond Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Koh Samui, Krabi, Phuket, Sukhothai and Trat in Thailand and Da Nang and Phu Quoc in Vietnam.

Bangkok Airways will place its marketing code on Jet Airways flights beyond Mumbai to destinations such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Goa and Chennai as well as beyond Delhi to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai, Jet Airways said.

Currently, Jet Airways places its code on Bangkok Airways flights between Mumbai and the capital of Thailand, while Bangkok Airways places its codes on Jet Airways flights between Bangkok-Mumbai and Bangkok-Delhi.

Tickets for the codeshare flights will be opened for sale from August 23.

"This is a continuation of our endeavour to offer our guests more choice and connectivity across key markets around the globe.

"Jet Airways and Bangkok Airways have been codeshare partners since 2013 and with this enhancement, we will for the first time, be able to offer our guests seamless connectivity on codeshare flights to seven key tourist favourites across Thailand, as well as growing markets in Vietnam," Jet Airways whole-time director Gaurang Shetty said.

"This codeshare agreement will give a further boost to tourism and trade between India and these Asian nations," Shetty said.