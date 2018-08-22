Home Business

'Likes, dislikes' of leadership determine India's policy-making: NITI Aayog chief Rajiv Kumar​

Published: 22nd August 2018 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar

NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Likes and dislikes of leadership determine the policy-making in India, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said today.

Kumar, while participating in a panel discussion at a book launch function, further said Indian policy making is "a lot about individuals" and it has not often been "aligned with national interest".

Citing the example of late CPM leader Jyoti Basu, Kumar said, "Had he become the prime minister, you would have seen India's economic situation very different".

Basu was a prime minister probable in 1996 but his party did not agree to the then West Bengal chief minister heading a coalition government.

Referring to demonetisation, Kumar said: "I have been an ardent supporter of demonetisation.

To try and promote clearer economy we (India) needed demonetisation".

Participating in the panel discussion, Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Shamika Ravi said whenever the country faced an inflexion point, it was driven by individuals.

