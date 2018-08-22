MakeMyTrip inks pact with Indonesian tourism ministry

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Online travel firm MakeMyTrip today said it has signed an agreement with Indonesian tourism ministry to promote the Southeast Asian country as a preferred destination in India.

Under the partnership, MakeMyTrip and Indonesian tourism ministry will run campaigns across the online travel firm's platforms to endorse tourism to Bali, Jakarta and other regions, the company said in a statement.

"We greatly look forward to working with the Ministry of Tourism of Republic of Indonesia to build the tourism momentum in the region," MakeMyTrip Co-Founder and CEO-India Rajesh Magow said.

The company will be providing enhanced travel offerings to encourage travellers to explore Indonesia, he added.

"Footfall of Indian travellers holidaying in Indonesia has skyrocketed in the last couple of years.

The Ministry is taking additional steps in order to get the incremental growth from India," Deputy Minister of Tourism Marketing, Republic of Indonesia, Nia Niscaya said.

India continues to be one of the important source markets for Indonesia and over the last few years, travel to Indonesia has seen a significant rise in the number of Indian travellers, the statement said.