Home Business

Markets regulator SEBI imposes Rs 2 lakh fine on Euram Bank 

Noting that Euram Bank has violated FII Regulations, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on it.

Published: 22nd August 2018 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

SEBI (File photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator SEBI today imposed Rs 2 lakh fine on European American Bank AG (Euram Bank) as its sub-account failed to satisfy the broad-based fund criteria.

In an order, the regulator noted that India Focus Cardinal Fund (IFCF) had sought registration from SEBI as a sub-account in the broad-based fund category under the foreign Institutional investor (FII) -- Euram Bank.

IFCF was granted the registration with a condition that it will meet the broad-based criteria within 90 days.

Under the FII Regulations, a broad-based fund is categorised as a fund, established or incorporated outside India, which has at least twenty investors, with no single individual investor holding more than forty-nine per cent of the shares or units of the fund.

However, if the broad-based fund has institutional investor(s), it shall not be necessary for the fund to have twenty investors and if it has an institutional investor who holds more than forty-nine per cent of the shares in the fund, then the institutional investor must itself be a broad-based fund.

The regulator noted that the investors holding more than 49 per cent shares in their respective share classes did not on their own meet the criteria of being a broad-based fund.

"Therefore, because of the failure of such investor having more than 49 per cent to qualify as a broad-based fund, I conclude that the sub-account i.e. IFCF has, in turn, failed to satisfy the criteria of broad-based fund," Sebi Adjudicating Officer B J Dilip said.

Euram Bank had the knowledge that IFCF had not satisfied the broad-based fund criteria when it itself held shares up to 75 per cent as an individual investor in one of the share classes of IFCF, he said.

FII Regulations also envisage that a foreign institutional investor should be responsible and liable for all the acts of commission and omission of all its sub-accounts.

Noting that Euram Bank has violated FII Regulations, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SEBI Euram Bank broad-based fund criteria

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Manafort 'disappointed' by verdict: Attorney Kevin Downing
First video game featuring Nazi symbols released in Germany
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games