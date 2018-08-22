Home Business

MCA seeking clarification on delay in Jet Airways' Q1 results

Markets regulator Sebi is also looking into the airline delaying the June quarter results.

Published: 22nd August 2018 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways aircrafts (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is looking into the delay in announcing the financial results of private air carrier Jet Airways for the first quarter of this financial year, with reports stating that it is seeking clarifications from the auditors on the same.

Jet Airways’ board had deferred the matter of consideration of the unaudited financial results for the June quarter on August 9. While Jet Airways has denied any concerns being raised on the viability of the company as a ‘going concern’, reports state that concerns have been raised on the same. 

The going concern assumption in accounting means that the company would remain in business for the foreseeable future without being forced to halt operations and liquidate its assets. The carrier’s auditors had already flagged the issue after the company posted a Rs 1,036 crore net loss for the last quarter of the previous financial year. At that time, auditors had said that assuming the firm as a ‘going concern’ was “dependent upon realization of the various initiatives undertaken by the company and/or the company’s ability to raise requisite finance/generate cash flows in future to meet its obligations, including financial support to its subsidiary companies”. 

Markets regulator Sebi is also looking into the airline delaying the June quarter results. The airline’s board is scheduled to meet on August 27 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30. Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu made it clear in an interview with Press Trust of India that private airlines have to deal with issues facing them on their own and the government’s role can only be at the policy level.

 Commenting at a time when the airline industry is grappling with high fuel rates and stiff competition, Prabhu said the government was not “aware about their (Jet Airways) position”. As far as private airlines are concerned, they will have to deal with whatever issues they are dealing with. At the Ministry of (Civil) Aviation we can only deal at the policy level,’ Prabhu said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ministry of Corporate Affairs Jet Airways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games