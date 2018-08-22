MCA seeking clarification on delay in Jet Airways' Q1 results

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is looking into the delay in announcing the financial results of private air carrier Jet Airways for the first quarter of this financial year, with reports stating that it is seeking clarifications from the auditors on the same.

Jet Airways’ board had deferred the matter of consideration of the unaudited financial results for the June quarter on August 9. While Jet Airways has denied any concerns being raised on the viability of the company as a ‘going concern’, reports state that concerns have been raised on the same.

The going concern assumption in accounting means that the company would remain in business for the foreseeable future without being forced to halt operations and liquidate its assets. The carrier’s auditors had already flagged the issue after the company posted a Rs 1,036 crore net loss for the last quarter of the previous financial year. At that time, auditors had said that assuming the firm as a ‘going concern’ was “dependent upon realization of the various initiatives undertaken by the company and/or the company’s ability to raise requisite finance/generate cash flows in future to meet its obligations, including financial support to its subsidiary companies”.

Markets regulator Sebi is also looking into the airline delaying the June quarter results. The airline’s board is scheduled to meet on August 27 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30. Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu made it clear in an interview with Press Trust of India that private airlines have to deal with issues facing them on their own and the government’s role can only be at the policy level.

Commenting at a time when the airline industry is grappling with high fuel rates and stiff competition, Prabhu said the government was not “aware about their (Jet Airways) position”. As far as private airlines are concerned, they will have to deal with whatever issues they are dealing with. At the Ministry of (Civil) Aviation we can only deal at the policy level,’ Prabhu said.