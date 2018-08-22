Home Business

PM Narendra Modi to launch India Post Payments Bank on September 1

The launch of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) was recently rescheduled in the wake of seven-day national mourning declared after the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Published: 22nd August 2018 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ( Photo | EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 1 will launch long-awaited India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) that will have at least one branch in every district and focus on financial services in rural areas, a senior official said.

"The launch of India Post Payments Bank has been rescheduled for September 1.

The Prime Minister will launch," a senior government official told PTI.

The launch of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) was recently rescheduled in the wake of seven-day national mourning declared after the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to launch IPPB on August 21.

IPPB will leverage the reach of 1.55 lakh post office branches to provide banking and financial service to people in rural areas.

"Government is trying to link all the 1.55 lakh post office branches with IPPB services by the end of this year," the official said.

This will create the country's largest banking network with a direct presence at the village level.

IPPB CEO Suresh Sethi had earlier said that IPPB will go live with 650 branches in addition to 3,250 access points co-located at post offices and around 11,000 postmen both in rural and urban areas will provide doorstep banking services.

IPPB has permission to link around 17-crore postal savings bank (PSB) accounts with its account.

With IPPB in place, people in the rural area will be able to avail digital banking and financial services, including money transfer, to any bank account either with help of the mobile app or by visiting a post office.

IPPB was the third entity to receive payments bank permit after Airtel and Paytm.

Payments banks can accept deposits of up to Rs 1 lakh per account from individuals and small businesses.

The postal payment bank has the permit to carry RTGS, NEFT, IMPS transaction that will enable IPPB customers to transfer and receive money from any bank account.

With the third party tie-ups, account holders in IPPB will be able to avail financial services as in the case of a regular banking customer.

The payment bank will be used by the government to distribute NREGA wages, subsidies, pension etc.

The IPPB app which is expected to be launched on the same day will enable customers to pay for services of around 100 firms including phone recharges and bill, electricity bill, DTH service, college fees etc that are present on Bharat Bill payments system of National Payments Corporation of India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India Post Payments Bank IPPB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Manafort 'disappointed' by verdict: Attorney Kevin Downing
First video game featuring Nazi symbols released in Germany
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games