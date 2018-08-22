The Effects Of Working Capital Management On The Profitability Of Firms

By Sponsored Post

Back, in the 1950s, when the Ford Motor Company had just about begun making its mark as an automobile manufacturer, the drivers who delivered the cars to their customers, were supposed to pick up the payment cheque and deposit it only upon return. Depending on the length of the drive, the procedure would sometimes take as many as ten days. John Sagan, a top executive in the Ford management team at the time, realised the folly of the system after a few delays.

He therefore instructed that the drivers collect the cheques from the customers and mail it directly to the company, before they headed back to office. This new system introduced by Sagan, drastically cut down the cheque delivery time from 10 days to 2 days and turned into usable funds. Sagan introduced and demonstrated a successful instance of working capital management. In definition - working capital is referred to as all short-term assets used by a company and the liabilities it deals with, on a daily basis. This includes, inventory, payables and cash receivables.

The basics of working capital management ensure that the capital matches with day-to-day operational activities. To put it simply, a firm needs to ensure that the amount of money flowing in is larger than the amount of money, flowing out the firm. Working capital is also referred to the level of inventory held. While under-utilised excess inventory could be a worry, a shortage may restrict you from meeting your customer demands.

Not only is working capital an indicator of a firm’s liquidity, it is also an indicator of increased shareholder wealth and enhanced profitability. It is therefore deemed as an effective management technique to guarantee long-term success. Here are some ways in which effective working capital management leads to enhanced profitability:

● Optimum resources allocation

The ground rule of working capital management is proper allocation of available resources. In a business, the management must carry out necessary analysis and apply various ratios to come up with an appropriate solution of how to allocate its existing resources to various areas of business. The analysis reveals a shortage or surplus of resources as applicable. The management can then take corrective action to bring it back to a desired ratio.

● Ensures availability of sufficient resources

Efficient working capital management is inclusive of stock management. This ensures that the firm has sufficient resources to meet either production or supply needs.

● Transparency in dealings with suppliers and creditors

For all businesses, it is imperative to have a good relationship with its suppliers. Putting in place an effective working capital management system, ensures total transparency in dealing with both suppliers and creditors. This establishes trust and good will and can even help the management procure a working capital loan faster, compared to its peers.

● Better investment portfolio

A sound business looks for ways to invest its resources effectively, to expand or better execute its existing projects. Effective working capital management leads funds release to invest into other spheres or enhance existing investments.

● Better financial picture

Sound working capital management leads to better maintenance of records. When the management of a business maintains clean books through various working capital ratios, financial experts and analysts can gain a lucid insight into the business. It also creates a clear audit trail that enhances performance and profitability in the long run.

● Improves operational efficiency

When an effective working capital management system is established, it ensures effective control of resources and finances that can prevent hindrances to any aspect of the entity. As a result, operational efficiencies increase leading to better performance of the firm over a period of time.

Thus, effective working capital management ultimately leads to conserving financial costs, time, effort and energies spent in managing short-term assets and liabilities. Thus, it is fair to conclude that proficient working capital management leads to a positive impact on the profitability of any business organisation.