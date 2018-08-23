10 Foods You Should Try While In Rajasthan

By Sponsored Post

Rajasthani cuisine is seldom talked about outside of the state in question but that doesn't negate the fact that the state has a delectable platter of mouth-watering dishes which range from tangy starters to a plethora of vegetable dishes which should be savoured with various kinds of flat breads and pickles. So without any further ado let’s dive into the richness:

• Dal Bati Churma: Probably the most well-known of the dishes, the dish has become synonymous with Rajasthan. Expect ghee dipped crunchy batis which goes along with spicy dal and sweet churma.

• Mirchi Bada: Perfect as evening snacks when lounging around with family with a cup of tea. These hot and spicy delicious badas are prepared by first slicing and scooping out the seeds of long and fat green chilies. Then a mixture is put into them after which they are dipped in batter and fried in oil.

• Laal Maas: This meaty dish owes its first name to red hot chilies, spices, and tomatoes in which the meat is cooked. This is a common part of the non-veg platter so you can get it easily.

• Mohan Maas: Another dish which enriches the non-veg platter, this meat dish is stuffed with dry fruits before being cooked in cream and milk. At last, it is garnished with cinnamon and cardamom. Enjoy this royal nonveg delight while at lunch or dinner.

• Mohan Thaal: Unique to Rajasthan, this dessert dish is prepared from besan and dry fruits along with ghee which adds in the aroma and flavour. Enjoy this after a scrumptious meal.

• Kalakand: The desert state surely has a lot of recipes for desserts and here's another one. This sweet delicacy is made from mawa and is famous for being soft as well as a bit chewy. But it all ultimately melts in your mouth.

• Mawa Kachori: Kachoris or stuffed and fried bread are made to go well with savoury dishes but this one is a sweet kachori. It is loaded up with mawa as well as crispy dry fruits and served piping hot.

• Pyaaz Ki Kachori: A common breakfast item, these are essentially fried flatbreads stuffed with onion fillings which have been cooked in spices. It is also garnished with dahi or chutney to add a smack of flavour in your mouth.

• Gatte: Gatte makes a Rajasthan thali complete with their variety. There are Masala gatte, Shahi Gatte, Gatte pulao and more. These are served up with Kadhi or Mangodi ki Daal mostly.

• Kadhi: Made from pakodis and besan, this is a pretty common Indian preparation but the Rajasthani one is a lot spicier which makes it a lot more mouth-watering.

