Home Business

As Indians turn figure-conscious, fitness centres emerge an attractive business

Industry insiders say setting up of a gym or fitness centre could cost Rs 1-3 crore on an average in a metro Tier-1 city.

Published: 23rd August 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Fitness

Image for representational purpose only.

By J Deepthi Nandan Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While Indians are increasingly becoming health and figure conscious, and with lifestyle diseases on the rise, gyms and fitness centres are mushrooming across the country, making the market highly attractive. Not just the domestic, even foreign players are entering the market.

While Talwalkars, Gold’s Gym, Chisel, Fitness First and Snap Fitness are some of the popular brands, with the demand growing, new players are expected to enter the lucrative segment.“Sports and glamour fields have a major impact on Indians. On top of that, we make work out fun and stylish with new and revolutionary techniques. The ecosystem has been so conducive that within three years of launch, we have been able to sign up 115 centres. We are soon entering the Middle East,” said Dr Kingmoohan, chief business officer of fitness centre chain Chisel, which has cricketer Virat Kohli as its brand face.

Most fitness centres and gym chains follow franchise model for rapid expansion. “Launching a fitness centre makes for a good business proposition today, but care should be taken in aspects like location, real estate cost and skilled staff. As working out at a fitness centre is personal, we need to ensure that we provide the safest and satisfying experience for the clients. Therefore, when we select a franschisee, we look at their commitment and interest in fitness rather than just focusing on the financials,” said Srilekha Reddy, director (marketing), India of Snap Fitness.

Industry insiders say setting up of a gym or fitness centre could cost Rs 1-3 crore on an average in a metro (Tier-1) city, while it might cost about Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. If the business clicks, the owners could recover their investment in about 15-20 months. This proposition is leading to a steep rise in the number of gyms in India YoY. While funds have not been a problem for expansion, lack of skilled manpower is an issue of concern.

“Even by rough estimates, there might be about 2,000 gyms run by organised fitness chains. This is apart from those run by unorganised players. The number of organised fitness centres will grow rapidly in the next 2-3 years, as new players enter the market. While the market looks positive from all aspects, lack of skilled manpower is a problem the sector needs to address. We are launching our own academy to train staff soon,” said Kingmoohan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gym Fitness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games