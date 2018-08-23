Home Business

Flipkart launches independent platform 2GUD to sell refurbished goods

Published: 23rd August 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Based on its learning from eBay, homegrown retailer Flipkart turned over a new leaf when it launched an independent platform to sell certified-only refurbished goods — a segment that has remained highly fragmented and unorganised despite its size — on Wednesday.

Named 2GUD, the platform is currently mobile-only, and will soon be taken across other channels including desktop and mobile apps. Initially, the product portfolio of 2GUD would include smartphones, laptops, tablets and electronic accessories, and other 400 product categories such as refrigerators and TV set will be added soon. Prices will vary from 50-80 per cent of the original value of the products, depending on the level of certification.

According to Anil Goteti, vice-president, Flipkart, who will be heading 2GUD along with Flipkart Marketplace, 2GUD offers an organised space devoid of regular buyer-seller interactions, which simplifies the process for both the parties. The company also offers a post-purchase warranty of 3-12 months for products that will be serviced through an extensive network of service centres. Additionally, customers will be assured of convenience in payments and logistics, he said.

Meanwhile, sources said that the e-commerce giant may soon churn out a discount sale akin to its Big Billion Day for the refurbished category. “To win the festive season sale face-off, Flipkart could come up with a similar discounting strategy, probably with a different name for the new category to expand customer base via sales,” the source said. For Flipkart, Big Billion Day sale is by far the most important event on its annual calendar that sets the momentum for the next few quarters. However, analysts say if the government’s draft e-commerce policy comes into play, it remains to be seen how bigwigs, including Flipkart, craft their hefty discounting strategy. The refurbished goods market estimated to be a $20 billion market in 5-6 years.

