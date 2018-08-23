Home Business

Haier to set up manufacturing units worth Rs 3000 crore in Greater Noida

Logo of Haier used for representation (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Haier Appliances will invest Rs 3,069 crore to establish manufacturing units at an industrial township in Greater Noida, UP, DMICDC said today.

The consumer electronics company expects to generate direct employment for 3,950 people with this project, Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC) said in a statement.

It has been allotted 123.7 acres of land in the DMIC Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida (IITGN) project for setting up manufacturing units, it said.

Besides, Chinese Mobile maker Forme's Indian subsidiary Forme Trading has been allotted 3.5-acre land in IITGN for the same purpose.

"Forme Trading plans to invest Rs 100 crore in its new mobile phone manufacturing unit at IITGN which is likely to create 600 direct and 1,000 indirect jobs," it added.

Satkriti Infotainment, a sister concern of leading audio manufacturer Fenda Audio India, is another company to have been allotted land in the township project.

"Combined investment of the three companies is pegged at Rs 3,404 crore and is likely to generate 12,550 employment opportunities," it added.

DMIC project is aimed at creating mega industrial infrastructure along the 1,483-km-long Delhi-Mumbai Rail Freight Corridor.

Dholera (Gujarat) is the biggest of the eight industrial smart cities being developed in the first phase of the project.

Overall, DMICDC is setting up 56 Greenfield smart industrial townships.

