Home Business

Reliance Infrastructure defaults on Rs 133 crore NCD redemption payment 

RInfra said it has obtained all relevant approvals from fair trade regulator CCI, shareholders of the company, Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission, and others.

Published: 23rd August 2018 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Group

A logo of Reliance Group is seen at Reliance Center in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) has defaulted on payment of redemption of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 133.38 crore.

The company, however, said it expects to make these payments in the next few days from the proceeds from the sale of Mumbai Power Business to Adani Transmission for Rs 18,800 crore.

"The entire proceeds of the sale transaction have been earmarked for the payment of various debt including final redemption of Series 3 NCDs amounting to Rs 133.38 crore due on August 20, 2018," RInfra said in a BSE filing.

"The company expects to make these payments in the next few days from the proceeds of the aforesaid sale transaction, and the debenture holders have duly been informed in this regard," it added.

RInfra said it has obtained all relevant approvals from fair trade regulator CCI, shareholders of the company, Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission, and others.

All lenders have provided their NOCs, and the company expects to close the transaction within the next few days.

"The proceeds are to be used entirely for debt reduction," it added.

Shares of RInfra were trading 1.46 per cent lower at Rs 413.75 apiece on BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Reliance infrastructure non-convertible debentures

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Madras Day is celebrated on 22 August every year and marks the founding day of Chennai (Madras). The date has its significance in history as this was the day in 1639 when East India Company purchased Madraspatnam or Chennapatnam. As Chennai turns 379 lets
Madras Day: Journey from Madras to Chennai on 379th birthday
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 