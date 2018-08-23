Home Business

Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley resumes duty as Union Finance Minister

Jaitley underwent a renal transplant on May 14 and on the same day, his ministerial charges were given to Piyush Goyal on an interim basis.

Published: 23rd August 2018 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 11:20 AM

Union Minister Arun Jaitley arrives at the Finance ministry in New Delhi as he resumes charge. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Arun Jaitley, who stepped aside as Finance Minister in mid-May to undergo a kidney transplant, today resumed duty as Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs.

Jaitley, 65, had stopped attending office at the beginning of April.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed to assign the portfolios of the Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs to Arun Jaitley," an official notification issued today said.

Jaitley had undergone a renal transplant operation on May 14.

On that day, the charge of his ministry was given to Minister for Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal on an interim basis.

Since his surgery, he has been staying in a controlled environment as per the doctors' advice.

He, however, attended the Rajya Sabha for the election of Deputy Chairman on August 9.

This was his first public appearance in over four months.

