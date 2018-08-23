Home Business

Serious Fraud Investigation Office combs account books of a dozen bankrupt firms

Immediately after the Nirav Modi fraud, the Finance Ministry had warned the banks to come out clean.

Published: 23rd August 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | File/PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With anomalies being reported in the account books of companies undergoing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) proceedings, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has started examining the books of all such firms to check if the NPAs are a result of any banking fraud.

“During the forensic auditing of accounts of companies undergoing IBC proceedings, it was detected that there were suspected cases of financial frauds that were clubbed along with NPA accounts. There were three such companies, including a real estate firm. The matter has been reported to the SFIO and they are examining them closely,” said a senior official from Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

During the resolution process, the extensive audit of bankrupt companies threw up financial irregularities, including in case of Bhushan Steel. Two other companies are also being examined for financial fraud.
Immediately after the Nirav Modi fraud, the Finance Ministry had warned the banks to come out clean. They were told to examine all NPAs above Rs 50 crore and report if there is a fraud angle to such accounts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NPA Bank fraud IBC nirav modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games