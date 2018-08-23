Home Business

Volkswagen to offer all-electric car-sharing from 2019

The cars will gradually be replaced as new models from VW's next-generation "I.D." range become available.

Published: 23rd August 2018 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Logo. (File Image)

By AFP

BERLIN: German auto giant Volkswagen said Thursday it would launch an all-electric car-sharing service in Berlin next year, hoping to show off new models and break into a fast-growing market.

Set to begin in the second quarter of 2019, the service known as "We Share" will at first offer 1,500 VW e-Golf compact cars in the capital, with a further 500 smaller e-up! vehicles to be added later.

The cars will gradually be replaced as new models from VW's next-generation "I.D." range become available.

We Share will join other "free-floating" car-sharing services -- in which autos are left parked around the city for users to book via a mobile phone app -- already long present in Berlin and other major cities around the world.

Executives at the world's biggest carmaker see the growth potential of at least 15 per cent per year for such offerings in Europe and plan to expand to other large cities across Germany, Europe, the United States and Canada from 2020.

But Wolfsburg-based VW faces entrenched competition from the likes of Daimler and BMW, who agreed in March to merge their car-sharing apps Car2Go and DriveNow.

The two high-end manufacturers aim ultimately to offer a suite of "mobility services" from car-sharing to taxi-hailing or finding free parking spaces and electric car charging points, aiming to compete with challengers like California-based Uber.

Combined, Car2Go and DriveNow already offer 20,000 vehicles for short-term rental in some 31 cities, with four million registered users.

VW also has big plans for integrating different forms of transport, with initiatives like electric buses that can be hailed to "virtual stops", currently being tested in German port city, Hamburg.

It plans to spend 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion) by 2025 on a suite of projects under its so-called "digital offensive".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Volkswagen Electric Car All-electric car-sharing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar