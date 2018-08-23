Home Business

Weak farm growth could hit GDP, says SBI Research

Economic activity picked up in Q1; sales in segments like PV drove GVA, says SBI Research

Published: 23rd August 2018 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Economic activity has picked up during the first quarter of the current fiscal, but weak agricultural growth could play a spoilsport, said SBI Research. However, the front-loading of subsidies during the first quarter could eliminate the gap between GDP and GVA perhaps for the first time in several quarters, the research arm noted.

As per the SBI Composite Leading Indicator, which includes a basket of 18 indicators, economic activity has picked up substantially in Q1 and GVA could print at 7.6 per cent.While agricultural sector output leaves much to be desired, major indicators including cement production, passenger traffic, sale of both commercial and passenger vehicles (PV), non-food credit growth and aircraft movement are driving GVA.
PV sales growth, an indicator of urban demand, strengthened in last three months, while that of commercial vehicles was robust. Domestic air passenger traffic maintained a double-digit growth, and the sustained increase in cement production indicates that construction activity picked up pace.

“Even though GVA growth could be around 7.6 per cent, supported by a robust manufacturing and service sector growth, we are not entirely hopeful regarding the agriculture sector in Q1FY19,” said Dr Sowmya Kanti Ghosh, Chief Economist, SBI Research. He added that agriculture sector needs an immediate intervention like Bhavantar scheme apart from the MSP scheme.

“Agriculture prices continue to remain depressed and it’s unclear how the MSP may lift prices in the absence of an effective procurement scheme. Herein lies the benefit of Bhavantar scheme that has no procurement liabilities. Our estimates show that an income support scheme like Telangana may be rolled out in states like Bihar, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, where the cost is not prohibitive,” he explained.

Finally, if GVA prints at 7.6 per cent in the first quarter, Ghosh believes that GDP could come in at 7.7 per cent, considering the front-loaded subsidy in Q1. In other words, it implies that the gap between GDP and GVA may just vanish in the first quarter.

Going by the quarterly trend of subsidy expenditure, the government has been front-loading larger chunks compared to other quarters. During Q1, subsidy expenditure to the tune of Rs 1,16,820 crore has also been front-loaded.

“We believe, by front-loading subsidy amount in Q1 may have some impact on Q1 GDP figure and the gap between GDP and GVA might come down to some extent in Q1 as compared to remaining quarters in FY19,” Ghosh noted.

Meanwhile, manufacturing GVA and corporate GVA (defined as sum of PBIDT and wages/salaries) are strongly positively correlated. Corporate GVA, which decelerated since Q4 FY17, rebounded in Q1 FY19 and has exhibited positive growth of 8 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
economic growth GDP Agriculture

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games