Back in office, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley sets out to clear power NPAs

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vacant posts, NPA logjam in the power sector and widening current account deficit (CAD) amidst a weakening currency top the immediate agenda of Arun Jaitley who, after an absence from office for almost 100 days post a surgery, reassumed charge as Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs on Thursday.

“Jaitley met all the department heads on Thursday in his sanitised office. He discussed the last three months’ reports, pending files and immediate concerns. Certainly, the vacancies, power sector NPAs and growing concerns over the CAD were some of the main agendas of discussions. Expect some files to move swiftly in the coming weeks,” a senior Finance Ministry official told TNIE.

Among the officials Jaitley met at his office on Thursday were Revenue and Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, Department of Financial Services Secretary Rajeev Kumar, Expenditure Secretary AN Jha, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sushil Chandra and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman S Ramesh.

According to sources in the ministry, the preparations for Jaitley’s re-joining have already started a week ago. In accordance to his doctors’ advice, the minister’s rooms, curtains and furniture had been properly sanitised. Even when all the secretaries, including Adhia, entered his room, their hands were sanitised and their shoes were covered, so that they do not carry germs from outside. Yet, there were no handshakes. The officials reportedly sat at some distance from the minister.

“The minister (Jaitley) otherwise looked fine. However, these were the precautionary measures to avoid any chance of infection,” said the official.

Jaitley had stopped attending office since April, after which he underwent a renal transplant operation on May 14. In his absence, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Coal, had been given the additional charge of the Finance Ministry.

However, as Jaitley had been being briefed about matters at his residence and was tweeting and blogging about all important economic issues, the Opposition on many occasions quipped about who the real Finance Minister was.