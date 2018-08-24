Home Business

Back in office, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley sets out to clear power NPAs

Jaitley had stopped attending office since April, after which he underwent a renal transplant operation on May 14.

Published: 24th August 2018 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley inside the Ministry of Finance at North Block in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vacant posts, NPA logjam in the power sector and widening current account deficit (CAD) amidst a weakening currency top the immediate agenda of Arun Jaitley who, after an absence from office for almost 100 days post a surgery, reassumed charge as Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs on Thursday.

“Jaitley met all the department heads on Thursday in his sanitised office. He discussed the last three months’ reports, pending files and immediate concerns. Certainly, the vacancies, power sector NPAs and growing concerns over the CAD were some of the main agendas of discussions. Expect some files to move swiftly in the coming weeks,” a senior Finance Ministry official told TNIE.

Among the officials Jaitley met at his office on Thursday were Revenue and Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, Department of Financial Services Secretary Rajeev Kumar, Expenditure Secretary AN Jha, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sushil Chandra and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman S Ramesh.

According to sources in the ministry, the preparations for Jaitley’s re-joining have already started a week ago. In accordance to his doctors’ advice, the minister’s rooms, curtains and furniture had been properly sanitised. Even when all the secretaries, including Adhia, entered his room, their hands were sanitised and their shoes were covered, so that they do not carry germs from outside. Yet, there were no handshakes. The officials reportedly sat at some distance from the minister.

“The minister (Jaitley) otherwise looked fine. However, these were the precautionary measures to avoid any chance of infection,” said the official.

Jaitley had stopped attending office since April, after which he underwent a renal transplant operation on May 14. In his absence, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Coal, had been given the additional charge of the Finance Ministry.

However, as Jaitley had been being briefed about matters at his residence and was tweeting and blogging about all important economic issues, the Opposition on many occasions quipped about who the real Finance Minister was.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arun Jaitley NPA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar