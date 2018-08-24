Home Business

Iran says some OPEC members act in accordance with US policy

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed with Russia and other oil-producing allies in June to raise output from July.

Published: 24th August 2018 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

OPEC logo used for representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

ANKARA: Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said some members of oil producer group OPEC were acting in accordance with U.S. policies, Iran's Khaneye Mellat news agency reported on Friday.

"Some members are interpreting the latest OPEC decision on oil output differently ... and are acting in accordance with the policies of the U.S.," the agency quoted Zanganeh as saying.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed with Russia and other oil-producing allies in June to raise output from July, with Iran's arch-rival Saudi Arabia pledging a "measurable" supply boost but giving no specific numbers.

Iran told OPEC this month that no member country should be allowed to take over another member's share of oil exports, expressing concern about a Saudi offer to pump more crude amid U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales starting in November.

Washington this month reimposed sanctions against Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 nuclear deal under which Tehran curbed its nuclear programme in return for a lifting of most international sanctions.

Trump's administration is pushing allies to cut imports of Iranian oil to zero, a move Iran says will fail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
OPEC Iran oil US Khaneye Mellat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat