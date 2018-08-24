Larsen & Toubro Board nod to buy back shares worth Rs 9,000 crore

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Thursday said its Board approved the proposal to buy back 4.29 per cent of its paid-up capital, valued at Rs 9,000 crore. This is L&T’s first-ever share buyback proposal.

Typically, buybacks are tax efficient than dividend payouts and hence Indian firms, particularly, IT firms sitting on piles of unspent cash, have been under pressure to return excess cash to shareholders. Leading players like Wipro, Infosys Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd undertook buybacks last year. In fact, TCS has done this twice in the past quarters. As per prevailing norms, a company cannot exceed 25 per cent of its paid-up capital plus reserves while offering a buyback.

“The company at its meeting held on Thursday has approved a proposal to buy back up to 6,00,00,000 equity shares of the company being 4.29 per cent of the total paid up equity share capital, at a maximum price of Rs 1,500 per equity share for an aggregate amount of Rs 90 billion,” the company said in a disclosure with BSE.

For L&T, which is shedding non-core assets to have a leaner and cost-efficient structure, the proposed buyback will result in cash outflows. However, analysts do not consider the move as a step to prop up an undervalued stock.

L&T’s standalone net worth stood at Rs 49,200 crore as on March 2018 alongside a debt of Rs 1,06,000 crore, while cash and bank balances, investment in quoted government securities, bonds, debentures and unquoted units stood at Rs 8,700 crore.