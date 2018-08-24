Home Business

TVS launches Radeon 110cc motorcycle, targets millennials

Published: 24th August 2018 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

TVS Motor Company joint managing director Sudarshan Venu with president & CEO K N Radhakrishnan during the launch of Radeon in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TVS Motor Company launched a commuter-friendly 110cc motorcycle, Radeon, in Chennai on Monday. This latest addition to the TVS family boasts of patented synchronised braking technology, car-like speedometer and will be priced at around Rs 50,000.

According to the company, Radeon has been crafted for the millennials in the country’s hinterland, whose requirements have been grossly ignored despite their sizeable presence in the commuter motorcycle segment. “We have combined strength, comfort and style without compromising on practicality in this bike. This is what the millennials in India are look for, ” said Aniruddha Haldar, vice president (marketing), while introducing the motorcycle at the event.

The brown caferideresque seat across colour variants and the ribbed fuel tank similar to the Triumph Bonneville definitely do set it apart from the TVS Victor and Starcity, its predecessors in the same segment. The carry-over of the indicator switches from high end TVS motorcycles and a USB charging port also adds to the premium experience of the bike.

The Radeon is expected to hit markets in the coming month and according to K N Radhakrishnan, CEO of TVS Motor Company, over Rs 60 crore has been invested in completely building a motorcycle exterior from scratch.

