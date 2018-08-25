Home Business

Automaker Tesla to remain a public company, CEO Elon Musk says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a blog posting that his company would continue to be publicly traded, weeks after suggesting that he would take the electric carmaker private.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc. (File | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a blog posting that his company would continue to be publicly traded, weeks after suggesting that he would take the electric carmaker private.

Musk met with Tesla's board of directors on Thursday "and let them know that I believe the better path is for Tesla to remain public.

The Board indicated that they agree," he wrote on the company blog.

