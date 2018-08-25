Automaker Tesla to remain a public company, CEO Elon Musk says
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a blog posting that his company would continue to be publicly traded, weeks after suggesting that he would take the electric carmaker private.
Published: 25th August 2018
Musk met with Tesla's board of directors on Thursday "and let them know that I believe the better path is for Tesla to remain public.
The Board indicated that they agree," he wrote on the company blog.