Indra Nooyi to be honoured with Asia Society's Game Changer of the Year 2018 award

By PTI

NEW YORK: PepsiCo's India-born CEO Indra Nooyi will be honoured with the Game Changer of the Year award by a global cultural organisation in recognition of her business achievements, humanitarian record and advocacy for women and girls around the world.

The 2018 Asia Game Changer Awards will be given in October to individuals and institutions who have broken barriers, defined courage, worked miracles, and in turn inspired their fellow citizens of the world.

"Indra Nooyi is truly a transformational leader," said Asia Society President and CEO Josette Sheeran.

"In my United Nations work, I have witnessed firsthand her humanitarian leadership, as she steered Pepsi's life-saving collaboration with the United Nations on food, nutrition, global water, climate, and women's empowerment issues."

ALSO READ: Indra Nooyi- the Indian executive who broke glass ceiling in corporate America

Nooyi leads a group of other revolutionary women as Asia Society's Game Changers at a time when their issues and voices are at the forefront of public discourse: the Afghan Girls Robotics Team who has made waves at international robotics competitions; and Mira Rai, a record-shattering runner from a small village in Nepal, who is also an inspiration for millions of girls and young women.

Nooyi, who this month announced she would be stepping down as CEO of PepsiCo after 12 years at the helm, has driven one of the world's most iconic global companies into the future, leading the way when it comes to delivering strong financial performance, while making more nutritious products and advancing women's access and excellence in Asia and around the world.

Sheeran said it is a crucial moment to honour women from Asia who have battled the odds to shatter glass ceilings, opening pathways for a new generation of women to thrive and prosper.