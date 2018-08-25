Home Business

Paytm Money to offer MF investment products at no fee to customers

Paytm Money will offer mutual fund schemes in direct plans that come with lower expense ratios.

Published: 25th August 2018 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

paytm

Image for representational purpose for Paytm. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Paytm Money, a subsidiary of digital payments major Paytm, today said it will offer mutual fund investment products at zero fee to its customers.

The investment and wealth management platform, which is slated for launch in the next two weeks, has seen huge consumer interest with more than 7.5 lakh people registering for early access, Paytm said in a statement.

Paytm Money will offer mutual fund schemes in direct plans that come with lower expense ratios, it added.

"We are aiming to make investing simple, transparent and accessible for all. We believe that the mutual fund industry will grow from current 20 million investors to over 50 million investors in the next five years," Paytm Money Whole-time Director Pravin Jadhav said.

Offering users the best possible investment product at zero fee will help accelerate this growth, he added.

In January, Paytm had announced that it will set up 'Paytm Money' to build investment and wealth management products for its users.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Paytm Money Paytm mutual funds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5