Pharma firms stung by rise in raw material costs

The manufacturers are stung by the surge in prices of raw materials imported from China, which has led to a decline in their sales and margins.

Published: 25th August 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

Pharma industry

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | File/Reuters)

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While the steady fall of rupee is deemed to benefit the pharma sector, the Indian drug makers have bigger reasons to worry. The manufacturers are stung by the surge in prices of raw materials imported from China, which has led to a decline in their sales and margins, compelling production cuts.

According to Indian Drugs Manufacturers Association (IDMA), more than 90 per cent of intermediaries used by drug makers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are imported from China. “Currently, we are seeing an extraordinary rise in API prices, resulting in steep rise in production cost,” said Deepnath Roy Chowdhury, IDMA national president.

Chowdhury added that if the ceiling prices of NLEM drugs are not revised by the government, drug firms might have to scale down production, which will hamper availability of drugs. In this regard, an IDMA delegation also plans to meet the Central government next week.

