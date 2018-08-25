Home Business

Punjab National Bank gets top rank in digital transaction as per Finmin report

The bank is rated as 'Good' by the government with a score of 71 which is the highest category of performance.

Published: 25th August 2018 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Punjab National Bank (PNB) today said a Department of Financial Services report has rated it as number one state-owned bank in terms of digital transactions.

The Nirav Modi scam-hit bank is also rated as the sixth overall amongst all banks in India for digital performance, PNB said in a statement.

"Based on the recent findings of DFS, PNB is ranked number one PSU bank in digital transactions in India. The bank is fully committed to Digital India initiative," it said.

The bank is rated as 'Good' by the government with a score of 71 which is the highest category of performance, it said.

PNB average percentage of technical declines is only 0.83 per cent of total transactions which is an achievement in itself, it said.

