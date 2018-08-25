SBI expects to settle power sector NPAs worth Rs 17,000 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the 180-day deadline for resolving loan defaults ends on August 27, State Bank of India (SBI) managing director Arijit Basu on Friday said that lenders are reaching on a consensus over several stressed loans in the power sector. At least seven to eight power sector projects worth Rs 17,000 crore are expected to be resolved soon, he said.

“We have examined 13-14 accounts that would entail changes in management and investment. Of these, we are looking into seven to eight accounts very closely, to get some consensus among the banks,” Basu said on the sidelines of a Banking Conclave in New Delhi.

The SBI is in talks with other banks over the potential resolution and, Basu said, many investors have already expressed their interest.

“There are investors who have expressed interest (in resolution of loan defaults) and we are in the advanced stage as far as these accounts are concerned. We should be able to conclude some of these very soon,” he said.

On February 12, the Reserve Bank of India replaced a dozen asset resolution mechanisms with just one in tandem with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Under the rule, the central bank has set a strict timeline for classifying and resolving loan defaults, failing which the accounts will be transferred to the National Company Law Tribunal for resolution under the IBC.

According to the circular which came into effect on March 1, the 180-day deadline of many stressed loans would end on August 27. Analysts say around 70-80 accounts in the power sector may go to NCLT as banks are finding it difficult to resolve their bad loans.

When asked, Basu said that the banks have already referred many cases already.