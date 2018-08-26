Home Business

China's ride-hailing giant Didi suspends ride-sharing service after rape and murder of passanger

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man who worked as a driver in the eastern city of Wenzhou on suspicion of raping and killing a female passenger who used the app to hail a ride. 

Published: 26th August 2018 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

In this June 13, 2016, photo, a receptionist walks by front desk of the service station for Didi Chuxing's drivers in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province. Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing has fired two executives and will suspend one of its carpooling services nationwide starting Monday after a woman was allegedly raped and killed by a driver in eastern China, the company said Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said Sunday it would suspend its ride-sharing Hitch service after the rape and murder of a passenger, the second such killing this year.

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man who worked as a driver in the eastern city of Wenzhou on suspicion of raping and killing a female passenger who used the app to hail a ride. 

The company said it would suspend Didi Hitch -- a service which pairs up commuters travelling in the same direction -- beginning midnight on Monday. 

The announcement came a day after the company admitted it bore "responsibility" for the crime, failing to act on a complaint about the same driver from another passenger, who claimed he drove her to an isolated area and followed her in his vehicle after she left the car.

"The incident shows the many deficiencies with our customer service processes, especially the failure to act swiftly on the previous passenger's complaint and the cumbersome and rigid process of information sharing with the police," Didi said in a statement on Sunday.

"This is too high a cost to pay." 

Local police said the driver, identified by the surname Chung, picked up the 20-year-old victim around 1:00pm (0500 GMT) on Friday. 

But she went missing an hour later after sending a friend a text message asking for help, prompting a manhunt which saw the driver arrested in the early hours of Saturday, police said.  

The killing has sparked fresh criticism of Didi -- which muscled Uber out of the market following a bruising battle -- as angry users voiced concerns about the safety of the service. 

"Since the company can't regulate itself, get out of the market," wrote one user on the Twitter-like Weibo.

In a scathing commentary, the official Xinhua news agency on Sunday pointed out that Didi has been slapped with over 1 million yuan ($148,000) in fines over the past 10 months in Wenzhou alone.

"Despite repeated punishment, there has been recalcitrant behaviour and no change, a reflection of the company's indifference to safety and social responsibility," the commentary said, calling on Didi to be punished if it fails to put customer safety first.  

Didi said Sunday that the head of Didi Hitch and the vice president of customer service have been "removed" from their positions.

In May, a 21-year-old air stewardess using the same Hitch service was killed by a Didi Chuxing driver, prompting criticism of the company's security measures and a tightening up of its rules of use.

This included limiting Hitch drivers to only picking up members of the same sex late at night and early morning, and enabling passengers to share their route with an emergency contact.  

Didi Chuxing calls itself the world's leading mobile transportation platform, saying in March that it had 21 million drivers and more than 450 million users across its various services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Didi Chuxing China taxi Uber Ola

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5