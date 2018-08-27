Home Business

Airtel, Netflix announce strategic partnership

Published: 27th August 2018 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

MUMBAI: Airtel and Netflix on Monday announced an expansion of their partnership in India through which subscribers of select Airtel Postpaid and V-Fiber Home Broadband plans will receive a three-month gift of a Netflix subscription.

Post these three months, these subscribers will be able to pay for their Netflix subscription seamlessly, using their Airtel postpaid or home broadband bill.

Existing Netflix subscribers will also be eligible for this gift.

Subscribers not eligible for the gift will be able to sign up to Netflix through Airtel's apps and pay for their subscription using their Airtel bill, the company said in a filing with BSE.

Customers on eligible Airtel plans will be able to sign up to Netflix and receive the gift of Netflix through the AirtellV app and the My Airtel app in a frictionless manner.

Customers not on plans eligible for this gift will also be able to sign up or upgrade to eligible Airtel plans to claim this gift and pay for Netflix using their Airtel bill.

Airtel will announce details of eligible postpaid mobile and home broadband plans over the coming weeks.

Netflix and Airtel have also partnered to promote Netflix content and give Airtel TV users a taste of Netflix content through a dedicated row on the Airtel TV app.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel said, ''Partnerships are at the core of Airtel's DNA and we are delighted to expand our strategic relationship with Netflix.

Affordable high speed data services and growing smart devices have created a massive opportunity, perhaps one of the biggest in the world, for the uptake of content - both local and global.

We look forward to working closely with Netflix to leverage this huge potential and continue delighting customers with some amazing offerings.

'' The expanded partnership further strengthens Airtel's vast digital content portfolio on Airtel TV, which already offers over 10,000 plus movie and shows plus 375 plus LIVE TV channels.

Airtel TV is growing fast on the back of booming demand for content on smartphones.

Airtel has built a large ecosystem of digital content partners to serve this explosive demand.

The partnership with Netflix reaffirms its commitment to continue to bring meaningful and differentiated partnerships on video content for its existing customers.

Bill Holmes, Global Head of Business Development for Netflix said, ''We are delighted to expand our partnership with Airtel and combine the latest technologies and the best of entertainment.

Be it Sacred Games, Ghoul or Stranger Things, more and more fans are watching on mobile so we're bringing together Netflix's award-winning TV shows and movies with Airtel's amazing mobile and broadband networks.

Airtel customers will enjoy the simplicity of one monthly bill for their Netflix subscription and Airtel postpaid / home broadband bill.

