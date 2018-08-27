Home Business

Cash-strapped Jet Airways reports Rs 1,323 crore net loss

The airline, which publicly admitted to cash flow issues, had posted a net profit of Rs 53.50 crore in the year-ago period.

Published: 27th August 2018 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Image used for representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Naresh Goyal-run Jet Airways today reported a whopping Rs 1,323 crore of net loss for the three months to June owing to higher fuel cost and other expenses due to the falling rupee.

The ongoing cash crunch has forced the airline to embark on an Rs 2,000-crore cost-cutting drive and stake sale in its loyalty programme Jet Privilege as part of capital infusion.

The airline, which publicly admitted to cash flow issues, had posted a net profit of Rs 53.50 crore in the year-ago period.

This is the second straight quarterly loss for the airline, which had abruptly postponed result announcement on August 9, leading to a slew of regulatory queries.

In the March quarter, too, the airline had reported net losses of Rs 1,036 crore.

On the cost-cutting and stake sale plan, chairman Naresh Goyal said that the board today approved two significant proposals: capital infusion and monetization of the airline's stake in its loyalty programme Jet Privilege.

"These two measures bode well for the long-term financial health and sustainability of the airline," Goyal said in a statement.

Total income marginally improved to Rs 6,066 crore from Rs 5,953 crore a year ago, the airline said in an exchange filing.

Fuel cost soared 53 per cent to Rs 2,332 crore from Rs 1,524 crore in the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, the airline said its loss stood at Rs 1,326 crore, against a net profit of Rs 58 crore a year ago.

The airline expects to reduce costs by Rs 2,000 crore over the next two years by way of various cost-reduction measures.

"Comprehensive cost reduction programme will result in excess of Rs 2,000 crore over the next two years," it said.

It explained that cost reduction covers various facets of operations, including maintenance costs, selling and distribution costs, fuel rate and optimization, debt and interest cost reduction and enhancement of crew and manpower productivity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jet Airways net loss

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love