Crisis-hit Jet Airways reports net loss of Rs 1,323 crore for first quarter

NEW DELHI: Amidst an on-going financial turmoil, Jet Airways on Monday reported a net loss of Rs1,323 crore for the April-June (Q1 FY2019) period as against Rs154-crore profit reported in the year-ago period.

This is also the second consecutive quarter that the airline has posted quarterly loss. Jet Airways had posted Rs 1,036-crore loss in the previous quarter.

The company said that rising oil prices and another macro- economic challenges are eating up its profit. “Macroeconomic factors led by an increase in Brent fuel price by 36 per cent, a depreciating rupee and the resulting mismatch between high fuel prices and low fares primarily undermined Jet Airways’ performance in the quarter,” the carrier said. The airline’s fuel expenses were up by 53 per cent to Rs 2,332 crore in the quarter.

Jet Airways’ revenue from operations for the first quarter of 2018-19 came in at Rs 6,010 crore, 6.4 per cent higher from Rs 5,648.87 in the corresponding period a year ago. However, it is not just Jet Airways, other airline carriers too have posted dismal quarterly results. While market leader IndiGo posted its weakest quarterly profit in the April-June period, Spicejet posted losses after reporting a profit for 13 back-to-back quarters. Jet said that it is working on a turnaround strategy which includes selling a stake in the company’s loyalty programme.

“The two significant proposals considered by the Board of Directors today i.e. infusion of capital and the monetization of the airline’s stake in its Loyalty programme bode well for the long-term financial health and sustainability of the airline,” said Naresh Goyal, Chairman Jet Airways. The company said that it is also looking at additional measures to cut costs by Rs 2,000 crore in the next two years.