Do we make bad financial decisions in good times?

Financial decisions are often black or white —we are either right or wrong about them. Deepak Parekh, chairman of HDFC, the biggest home-loan company, has a point when he says investors tend to make bad financial decisions in good times. He attributes this to two things — Poor financial advice and the business dynamics of the mutual fund industry. Poor financial decisions are a result of many factors. While poor advice can play a significant role, a lot of such decisions are your own doing.

It starts with the way your idea of financial well-being. For many in India, wealth is all about tangibility. Most households in India prefer gold and real estate for investments because they are tangible assets. Along with that comes a kind of indifference towards financial assets as they are intangible. If people buy financial assets, they do it mostly as someone else is doing it too. Here, herd mentality takes the centre stage. During a stock market rally, they tend to buy when everyone is doing the same thing. It is most often after share prices have rallied a significant bit and near the peak. They will panic and sell when share prices tumble.

“There was a rift between what we should do and what we actually do,” said Carl Richards, an American financial planner in his book The Behaviour Gap. The author argues that the behaviour gap happens due to our desire to avoid pain. We are seeking pleasure that leads us to act irrationally.The reach of financial assets in Indian households is a case in point.

Mutual funds and insurance account for a low single digit percentage of the 1.3 billion people in India.

A Reserve Bank of India panel household finance survey found last year that there was a strong correlation between insurance and high-cost debt. People are not buying insurance. But they are resorting to borrowing from high-cost moneylenders in case of an emergency. This is not any institutional money and offers no protection to anyone.

The other case in point is the poor understanding of monthly budgeting, investment and risk products.

People buy expensive cars or bikes every day in India. In many situations, people own more than one vehicle. Companies are very keen to sell. As a consumer, you are very happy to put money into something that is a depreciating asset — for instant gratification.A little knowledge of finance could make a massive difference to your life.

For example, in 2008, many of you would have bought a second Maruti Suzuki car or a new Enfield bike. If that is the only vehicle you own, it is fine. But, if this buy was made for a style statement, you may want to read further.

Something amazing happened to people who allocated a part of that extra car or bike money to two stocks. In the 10 years to 2018, Eicher Motors shares rocketed 100 times while Maruti Suzuki zoomed 20 times. If you had invested Rs 1,00,000 in Maruti shares, your investment would have been worth Rs 20,00,000 today. The same investment in Eicher Motors would have topped a crore. No other investment can give you this kind of a return. Such companies are called multi-baggers in the stock market parlance.

Most people do not know how stock prices or businesses would grow. Hence, eliminating bad financial decisions is next to impossible. You will continue to make them. But, you could minimise them.The first and the foremost way is by gaining knowledge. The more you are able to help yourself with information, the better. A professional financial advisor could be the next step. In the beginning, all the learning could be tough. But, the downside of not knowing is far more significant.

