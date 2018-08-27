Home Business

Goldman Sachs appoints Prachi Mishra as chief India economist

Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Prachi Mishra was the deputy division chief of the Western Hemisphere Department at the International Monetary Fund.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Global investment bank Goldman Sachs today said it has appointed Prachi Mishra as the managing director and chief India economist.

Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Mishra was the deputy division chief of the Western Hemisphere Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Before that, she headed the strategic research unit at the Reserve Bank of India from February 2016 to May 2017.

She was also a specialist adviser at the RBI between November 2014 and February 2016.

Mishra was the first lateral recruit at the RBI.

Prior to that, she had worked as a senior economist at both the IMF and the ministry of finance.

Mishra, a Delhi School of Economics alumnus, did her PhD and M.Phil in economics from Columbia University.

