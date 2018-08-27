Home Business

Indian economy likely to grow at 7.4 per cent in Financial Year 2019: NCAER

The growth rates in exports and imports, in dollar terms, are estimated at 11.9 per cent and 15.1 per cent respectively.

Published: 27th August 2018

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Economic policy think-tank NCAER has retained India's growth forecast for the current fiscal at 7.4 per cent citing comfortable agricultural sector outlook and a marked improvement in the external sector.

According to the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) report, in 2018-19 the real agriculture Gross Value Added (GVA) is envisaged to grow at 4.6 per cent, real industry GVA at 5.1 per cent, and real services GVA at 8.5 per cent.

"Both the NCAER annual and quarterly models forecast that GVA will grow at 7 per cent per annum in 2018-19 on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis.

"The annual model forecasts that GDP at market prices will grow at 7.4 per cent for 2018-19 on a year-on-year basis, same as May 2018," NCAER's latest Quarterly Review of the Economy said.

The current account balance and central fiscal deficit, as percentages of GDP, are projected at 2 per cent and 3.3 per cent respectively.

According to the economic policy think tank,the trends for both rainfall and prices indicate comfortable agricultural sector outlook for the year as a whole.

Noting that there was also a marked improvement in the external sector in 2018-19, NCAER said that "the financial year 2017-18 witnessed a rise of 9.9 per cent and 18.6 per cent, respectively, in exports and imports, on a y-o-y basis".

"The upswing continued even in FY 2018-19, wherein the total exports grew at the rate of 18 per cent and total imports surged at 15.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis during the period April-May," it added.

