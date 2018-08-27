Larsen & Toubro construction bags Rs 1,394 crore irrigation project in Madhya Pradesh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won an order worth Rs 1,394 crore for the execution of the Kundalia Irrigation Project - Right Bank in Madhya Pradesh (MP).

"The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has won an EPC order worth Rs 1,394 crore from the Water Resources Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh, for the execution of the Kundalia Irrigation Project - Right Bank," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

L&T said the project envisages to provide water for micro-irrigation to more than 64,000 hectares of cultivable land in the command area of Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh by lifting water from Right Bank of the Kundalia reservoir on the Kalisindh River.

