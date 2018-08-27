OYO appoints Prasidha Menon as Head of Communications

By ANI

NEW DELHI: OYO on Monday announced the appointment of Prasidha Menon as the Head of Communications.

A seasoned communications professional with over 13 years of experience, Prasidha will be responsible for driving OYO's reputation forward and delivering against the company's mission of redefining the future of living, through sustained corporate reputation management programs and targeted brand-building campaigns.

"In the last five years of building OYO ground up, we have witnessed the significance of quality communication and the role good content and authentic storytelling can play in building, protecting and, nurturing brand. With Prasidha taking on this mantle, we are certain that more and more people will second OYO's mission of creating beautiful living spaces, for everyone, anywhere. We are really excited to welcome her to the OYO family," said founder and CEO, OYO Hotels, Ritesh Agarwal.

"It is heartwarming to see a group of dynamic young individuals, determined to make a difference, spearheaded by a passionate group of leaders committed to the company's mission. I am thrilled to join this team and be a thought partner as we prepare to write the next chapter of OYO's success story in India and the world," said Prasidha Menon on her appointment.

Before OYO, Prasidha was leading communications for Uber in India and South Asia. This involved managing communications for several business milestones, strategic partnerships, executive visits, geo expansion, product launches, including market entry for the UberEats business and its expansion in over 20+ cities in India in less than 15 months.