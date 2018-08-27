What are the various treatment options for paralysis?

By Sponsored Post

When there is a loss of muscular functioning in an area or sensory loss on area resulting usually from any damage to central nervous system, there is paralysis. Some of the probable causes of this dangerous condition are polio, stroke, excessive trauma or multiple sclerosis, etc. There may be complete paralysis or partial paralysis. It is mainly of two kinds, namely, paraplegia and quadriplegia. Paralysis is the consequence when the brain fails to send signals to various regions of the body. This may result from a variety of reasons. Stroke accounts for 30% of paralysis cases and is the major cause. However, one can choose paralysis treatment depending on the severity of the condition and the region which is paralyzed.

How is paralysis diagnosed?

On the event of any failure of muscular functioning or sensory loss on certain area, it is important to visit a medical practitioner immediately. To diagnose the condition, he prescribes a series of tests including CT Scan, MRI, X-Ray, Electromyography. If at all it is necessary, the patient may be suggested a neurologist. After paralysis is confirmed, the treatment begins. Certain types of paralysis may be cured and this mainly includes partial paralysis. You can ask the doctor whether the recovery is possible or not. No matter what the cause of the condition, the treatment procedure will be almost the same. Whatever treatment you choose for recovery, the treatment provider will try and restore brain and body connection. This is the only way to bring about recovery.

Some of the basic treatment options for paralysis

Wearable device running on electricity is the most basic treatment for paralysis. This wearable electronic device is also used for stroke treatment. It improves arm functioning and restores motion in the arms. When you wear this device, it delivers electrical current to activate the muscles of arms and legs. This technique of motion restoration is also termed as FES or Functional Electrical Stimulation. It can recover the feet or lower legs from paralysis. The use of FES along with specific exercises can bring about a relief.

Some of the best treatment options for paralysis

If anyone of your loved one is suffering from paralysis, read the following section to learn how to reduce the symptoms:

Surgery can address physical barriers. It may be that there is an object fixed in the brain or spinal cord of the person. It needs to be got rid of. Through the surgery, certain portions of the spinal cord can also be fused together.

Some paralysis medication may be used to reduce swelling, inflammation and infection on the area. If there is chronic pain, it may be addressed with medicines.

Continuous monitoring of the person is mandatory to ensure that this condition does not get worse

Psychotherapy can help a lot. Support groups may teach you how to cope with this critical situation.

To restore muscular and nerve functioning, you may be asked to do certain exercises. Occupational therapy can also help a lot. Work on the injuries and practice them as much as possible. Physical therapy may reverse paralysis by rewiring the brain.

Some people got great results from alternative treatments like chiropractic care, massage therapy and acupuncture treatment.

If there are breathing difficulties, problem in the bowel movement, take immediate treatment for them. Again, surgery is an effective sleep apnea treatment. Whether it is sleep apnea or paralysis, immediate medical attention is required.