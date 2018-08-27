Home Business

Why is it necessary to buy travel insurance?

Experts say that with the onset of monsoon companies are also making efforts to highlight the need for add-on protection covers to deal with related exigencies.     

Published: 27th August 2018 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: Domestic travel insurance may just get a new lease of life in the wake of the recent Kerala disaster. While booking tickets for travelling within the country, most of the travellers decline to buy travel insurance from agents despite insurers offering policies at prices as low as Rs 30 for a seven-day trip. So far, travellers have mostly bought policies while travelling abroad and that too because it is a pre-requisite for the issuance of visas in several countries.

It is good to be optimistic that nothing can go wrong, especially on India where help isn’t difficult to get, but it could get really troublesome if things do go wrong. To avoid such mishaps, industry insiders feel that it makes sense to buy protection against all kinds of disaster that can strike during a travel. To strike a chord, experts say that with the onset of monsoon companies are also making efforts to highlight the need for add-on protection covers to deal with related exigencies.        

Currently, the Rs 50-crore domestic travel constitutes less than seven per cent of the insurance business. “Lack of awareness amongst travellers on travel insurance benefits is the biggest challenge,” said Bhaskar Nerurkar, head of health administration team, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

A travel policy also contains non-medical covers such as flight delays, cancellation taking place due to unavoidable reasons and emergencies, baggage loss, baggage delay or accommodation charges due to trip delay. “To avoid any major out-of-pocket expenses in case of a natural disaster like floods, earthquakes or an epidemic, dedicated assistance services such as medical treatment, medical evacuation, repatriation, emergency cash advance and similar services is well taken care of by the insurer,” said Nerurkar. He added that sometimes, to compensate the loss insurers often give added benefits such as a child-education bonus. According to experts, most of the policies also provide cover for ‘terrorism’ but schemes may vary.

A senior official from ICICI Lombard pointed out that more travellers start opting for travel policies post natural calamities, thus benefitting the insurance companies in the medium to long-term. “We anticipate a rise in the number of policies—both domestic and foreign travel—this year,” he added.

However, one needs to ensure purchasing an overall travel insurance and not just an accident cover which most travel portals offer and customers, too, end up buying without much validation. Insurers like Apollo Munich, Bajaj Allianz,  Tata AIG, ICICI Lombard, HDFC Ergo offer products to suit all categories of the masses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Travel insurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6