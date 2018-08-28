Diesel prices surge;  petrol crosses Rs 78 mark

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Retail diesel prices on Tuesday hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 69.46 per litre in the national capital, while petrol prices crossed Rs 78 a litre mark. A fall in rupee value and increase in international crude prices have made the imports costlier. Diesel price on Tuesday was hiked about 14 paise per litre and petrol by 13 paise, according to price notification issued by IndianOil. It is important to note that the last time the daily fuel prices went down was on August 13 (From Rs 68.77 on August 12 to Rs 68.72). Since then, the daily revised prices of the fuels had either remained stagnant or gone up.

On the other hand, value of rupee has weakened against US dollar in the same period. The domestic unit hit a record low of Rs 70.32 in early trade of August 16, while on Tuesday it was trading at Rs 70.10 (1.21 pm). International oil prices rose on Tuesday as risks of supply disruptions from Venezuela, Africa and Iran triggered expectations of a tightening market.

In the last 12 days alone, diesel rates have gone up by Rs 0.74 per litre in Delhi, while petrol prices have risen by Rs 0.77 a litre. In Mumbai, diesel was being sold at Rs 73.90 per litre on Tuesday, Rs 72.46 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 73.54 per litre in Chennai. Petrol price is inching closer to its all-time high, with a litre of the fuel costing Rs 78.05 in Delhi on Tuesday. Petrol had touched an all-time high of Rs 78.43 a litre on May 29 this year. In Mumbai, where the state-levied VAT is the maximum, petrol was retailed at Rs 85.47 per litre. In Kolkata, 1 litre of petrol was sold at Rs 80.98 and in Chennai, it was sold at Rs 81.09 per litre.

Opposition parties and consumers have been asking a cut in excise duties to bring down the retail prices, but the government has so far ruled out any immediate cut. Instead, it has repeatedly said that bringing petro products under GST will provide some relief. The Centre currently levies a total of Rs 19.48 per litre excise duty on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel.