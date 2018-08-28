LIC to acquire 15 per cent stake in IDBI for now

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: IDBI Bank on Tuesday said Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will acquire just about 7 per cent stake in the bank for now. With this, LIC’s stake will reach 15 per cent, the threshold mandated by the insurance watchdog IRDAI. The move provides IDBI with the much-needed capital, an estimated Rs 2,000 crore.

As per rough estimates, IDBI will get nearly Rs13,000 crore if the 51 per cent stake acquisition happens via a preferential issue or over Rs 20,000 crore via an open offer. It may be noted that the Union Cabinet recently gave its nod for LIC’s proposal to acquire up to 51 per cent stake in IDBI Bank through a preferential issue or an open offer, but LIC’s Board gave an in-principle approval to acquire 14.9 per cent stake in IDBI, probably since regulatory approvals from insurance and banking watchdogs are still pending.

As on June 2018, LIC has close to 8 per cent stake in IDBI, down from 10.82 per cent in March. It means LIC has room to acquire only 7 per cent more in IDBI until all the approvals are in place. “LIC has given its in-principle approval for subscription of equity shares on preferential basis subject to its total exposure not exceeding 14.90 per cent of post-issue capital of IDBI Bank at any point of time,” said IDBI Bank in a regulatory filing.

The IDBI Board will meet on Friday to consider the proposal for seeking shareholder approval through Postal Ballot under Section 62(1)(c) of the Companies Act 2013, for the preferential issue of capital to LIC, it added. In June, IRDAI gave an in-principle approval to LIC to increase its holding up to 51 per cent in IDBI Bank, while RBI too reportedly gave its consent. However, the final nod from both the regulators is still pending.

According to SEBI takeover code, an acquirer has to make an open offer to shareholders of the target company on acquiring shares or voting rights of 25 per cent or more. It is expected that LIC will subsequently make an open offer.

IDBI reported a net loss for the seventh consecutive quarter at Rs 2,410 crore in Q1FY18 and its NPAs are in excess of 30 per cent of total loans. The bank is under RBI’s under prompt corrective action.

Meanwhile, hearing a petition by All India IDBI Officers Association against the LIC-IDBI deal, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked LIC not to proceed with the IDBI investment until Thursday.

IDBI's perks

51% stakes can be acquired by LIC in IDBI Bank

A13K crwill be raised by IDBI if LIC acquires 51% stakes via preferential issue

A20K cwill be raised by IDBI if the acquisition is via an open offer