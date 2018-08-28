Nestle, Starbucks wrap up USD 7.15 billion licensing deal

By Reuters

ZURICH: Nestle and Starbucks said on Tuesday they had concluded their licensing deal for the Swiss food giant to market the U.S. coffee maker's packaged coffees and teas around the world.

The $7.15 billion deal grants Nestle perpetual rights to sell Starbucks products such as Starbucks, Seattle's Best Coffee and TeavanaTM/MC outside of the U.S. company's coffee shops and will result in about 500 Starbucks employees shifting to Nestle.