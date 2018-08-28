Home Business

Sensex: Stocks at new highs on upbeat global cues; Nifty ends above 11,700 

Covering-up of short positions by participants ahead of August month expiry in the derivatives segment on Thursday too supported the bull-run.

Published: 28th August 2018 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex

Representative image of BSE Sensex. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Stocks ended at record highs for the second day in a row today on fresh foreign fund inflows and unabated buying by domestic investors in bluechips led by Reliance Industries, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Maruti Suzuki.

The BSE Sensex rose by 202.52 points or 0.52 per cent to close at a fresh record high of 38,896.63 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 46.55 points or 0.40 per cent to close above the 11,700 mark for the first time at 11,738.50 -- its all-time closing high too.

Covering-up of short positions by participants ahead of August month expiry in the derivatives segment on Thursday too supported the bull-run.

Trading sentiment remained bullish largely in tandem with a firm trend at other Asian bourses as investors cheered news of a trade deal between the US and Mexico.

Strong gains in metal, energy, auto and power shares lifted the key indices to new highs.

The 30-share Sensex, after opening on a strong footing, continued its upward march to hit an all-time high of 38,938.91, breaking its previous intra-day record high of 38,736.88 touched in yesterday's trade.

The NSE Nifty also hit a record intra-day high of 11,760.20, surpassing its previous record of 11,700.95.

Positive global cues, strong liquidity in the market following fresh foreign fund inflows and widening of bets by investors ahead of April-June quarter GDP data on Friday drove markets to record highs for the second straight session, brokers said.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 252.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth Rs 1,117.24 crore in the previous session, according to provisional exchange data.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SENSEX

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love