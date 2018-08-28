Home Business

Suresh Prabhu discusses civil aviation issues with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

The meeting also comes against the backdrop of high fuel prices impacting the profitability of domestic airlines and efforts to bolster national carrier Air India.

Published: 28th August 2018

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo | Twitter @sureshpprabhu)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu today met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and discussed various issues related to the civil aviation sector.

Without elaborating, Prabhu said that Jaitley was "positive" about most of the issues.

"Had a meeting with FM Shri @arunjaitley ji along with my colleague Shri @jayantsinha ji.

Discussed about @MoCA_GoI matters related to Finance Ministry.

FM positive about most of the issues," Prabhu said in a tweet.

Details about the discussions at the meeting could not be immediately ascertained.

Battling tough business conditions amid high fuel prices and intense competition, airlines have been pitching for bringing jet fuel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

Jaitley is also heading the Air India Specific Alternate Mechanism.

After the proposed strategic disinvestment of loss-making Air India failed to take off in May, the government is now working on ways to revive the fortunes of the airline.

On Monday, SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh said the domestic airline industry is in "great stress" as it is grappling with high fuel prices and fall in rupee.

Suresh Prabhu Arun Jaitley Civil Aviation Domestic airlines Fuel prices

