Hunt on for NHB Managing Director Kalyanaraman's replacement

Published: 29th August 2018 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government has invited fresh applications for the post of Managing Director at National Housing Bank, about 10 days after its MD Sriram Kalyanaraman resigned amidst allegations of corruption and favouring housing finance companies.

As per an August 23 notification by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, the eligible candidate should have at least 25 years of experience. Of this, two years of experience should be either at the Board level, as GM in nationalised banks or as CGM in IFCI, SIDBI, IIFCL, Exim Bank, SBI or RBI, it said.

The appointment will be for a contract period of three years and may be extended by up to two years based on performance. On August 14, the government had accepted Kalyanaraman’s resignation and had ordered a probe against him over alleged irregularities and misconduct. There were allegations that Kalyanaraman was involved in objectionable activities at NHB’s Delhi guest house; complaints were made on irregularities in campus placements, besides various irregularities in refinance. Kalyanaraman was the first private sector candidate to be appointed as MD & CEO of NHB in 2015.

The notification said that even officers at the joint secretary level or above with Central and state governments with two years experience in the field of housing, urban development or infrastructure are also eligible. The maximum age of entry for both internal as well as other candidates is 57 years as on the last date for submission of application, which is September 14.

Allegations
■ Sriram Kalyanaraman was allegedly involved in objectionable activities at NHB’s Delhi guest house
■ Complaints were made on irregularities in campus placements

