Jet Airways to introduce 28 new flights in September

By UNI

MUMBAI: Continuing its focus on growing its domestic presence, India's premier full-service international airline Jet Airways is set to introduce 28 new flights in the coming month, including flights from Indore to Jodhpur and Vadodara and between Chandigarh and Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Jodhpur as well as Vadodara and Jaipur.

Being a network carrier, Jet Airways' new services - including industry firsts as well as a mix of non-stop and one-stop flights - will strengthen the airline's footprint, enabling it to meet the rising demand for domestic and international air travel in emerging cities.

The new services will also help connect guests with other cities including metros as well as the airline's global network via its hubs in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

In a series of industry-firsts, Jet Airways will introduce daily flights from Indore, connecting the 'largest city in Madhya Pradesh' to Jodhpur as well as to Vadodara.

In other notable firsts, Jet Airways is also set to commence flight operations between Chandigarh and Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Jodhpur as well as Vadodara and Jaipur.

Jet Airways will be the only airline in the country operating these routes which will improve connectivity between north India and central as well as western India.

The airline is also introducing additional frequencies on key existing routes, expanding non-stop capacity between Mumbai - Guwahati and Delhi -Bagdogra and providing additional one-stop connectivity on the Mumbai -Bagdogra and New Delhi - Guwahati routes.

Among other network enhancements, the schedule will see Jet Airways launch non-stop flights connecting Bengaluru with Lucknow, Indore with Kolkata, Kolkata with Chandigarh, Coimbatore with Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam with Mumbai and Delhi, reflecting the growing demand for its services to facilitate the travel aspirations of its guests.

The airline's focus on Indore is evident, given that the city is fast shaping up as a key pillar in its pan-India network due to its central location and expanding infrastructure.

Jet Airways is all set to deepen it's connect with Indore by offering services to 14 cities across the country.

In fact, the airline will be the only one providing non-stop connectivity from Indore to emerging markets and mini metros such as Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Vadodara, Jodhpur, Allahabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Nagpur and Pune.

Jet Airways will also provide non-stop connectivity from Indore to metros such as Kolkata and Hyderabad as well as its hubs in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru channelising network traffic seamlessly to its international network.

The airline's latest service to Kolkata will finally link it to the main commercial and financial hub of East.

The new and existing flights will also enable Jet Airways' guests to avail the airline's day-return services from Indore to Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Nagpur.

Further, guests from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata will now have additional connectivity to Jodhpur, Allahabad, Vadodara and vice versa via Indore, according to a company statement here.