Home Business

Patent infringement complaint filed by Fiat against Mahindra & Mahindra in US

In response of the complaint, M&M and its subsidiary Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) have filed a public interest statement with the ITC.

Published: 29th August 2018 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for represantation. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) today said a patent violation complaint has been filed against the home grown utility vehicles major by Fiat Chrysler Automobile US, LLC, at US-based International Trade Commission (ITC).

The complaint alleges that certain design features of the details of Mahindra ROXOR infringe the intellectual property rights of Fiat's Jeep design as it was modelled after the original Willys Jeep, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

The company believes that the complaint is without merit, it added.

In response of the complaint, M&M and its subsidiary Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) have filed a public interest statement with the ITC.

"The company and MANA have commenced a proceeding in the Federal District Court at Michigan to enforce the Grill Design Agreement that the company had executed with Fiat in 2009 and to seek an injunction against Fiat from proceeding with the ITC complaint that has been filed by it," M&M said.

Fiat is seeking an order for permanently restraining the company from exporting, and compensation and penalty; MANA from importing, any parts or components which are infringing upon Fiat's intellectual property rights in to the US, it added.

"There is no monetary claim such as compensation and damages sought by them," M&M said.

However, if they succeed in getting a permanent injunction from the company exporting infringing parts or components to the US and MANA importing the same in to the US, the M&M will not be able to sell such parts or components to the US, it added.

Further, the move would impact sales of such parts or components by the company to MANA, M&M said.

Shares of M&M were trading at Rs 989.45 on the BSE, up 1.12 per cent from previous close.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahindra Automotive North America  Mahindra & Mahindra Fiat Chrysler Automobile

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Not going to J&K with closed mind, fixed agenda: Governor Satya Pal Malik
Barack Obama used to listen to Manmohan Singh to know how to run huge economy: Chidambaram
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals