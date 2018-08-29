Home Business

Public Sector Banks reduce Rs 64,106 crore NPAs in FY18: RTI 

The query also revealed that the gross NPA of PSBs was Rs 6,84,732 crore at the end of FY17, and Rs 5,39,968 crore at the end of FY16.

Published: 29th August 2018 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

INDORE: The public sector banks (PSBs) had reduced their non-performing assets (NPAs) by Rs 64,106 crore in the last financial year through actual recoveries, revealed an RTI query.

However, the reduction seems to be insignificant given the fact that gross NPAs of state-run banks at the end of FY18 stood at Rs 8,95,601 crore.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data received on August 24 in response to the RTI query filed by activist Chandrashekhar Gaud, the NPAs reduced by Rs 53,250 crore and Rs 40,903 crore, respectively, in FY17 and FY16 due to actual recoveries from defaulters.

The query also revealed that the gross NPA of PSBs was Rs 6,84,732 crore at the end of FY17, and Rs 5,39,968 crore at the end of FY16.

There are 21 public sector banks in the country.

However, the apex bank did not not provide bank-wise details of the NPAs.

