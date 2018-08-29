Home Business

SBI plans to sell 3.89 per cent stake in NSE

In 2016, SBI sold 5 per cent stake in NSE to Mauritius-based Veracity Investments for Rs 911 crore, valuing the exchange at over Rs 18,200 crore.

State Bank of India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State Bank of India today said it proposes to sell 3.89 per cent stake in the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) as part of capital raising exercise.

Banks, including SBI, have decided to exit the non-core business and focus on their core activity.

The appropriate authority has accorded approval to explore and initiate the process of divestment up to 3.89 per cent of stake of SBI in NSE through secondary sale, SBI said in a filing to stock exchanges.

The stake sale in the bourse will help the bank to raise capital that can be used for expanding its core activity.

Currently, SBI holds 5.19 per cent stake in NSE.

Post this transaction, SBI holds 5.19 per cent stake while its subsidiary, SBI Capital, holds 4.33 per cent stake in NSE.

